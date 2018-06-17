CRAMER, James D.

CRAMER - James D. Of North Tonawanda, June 15, 2018, husband of the late Elaine Iris (nee Beasock) Cramer; loving father of Steve (Candace) Cramer; devoted grandfather of Jeremy and Kali Cramer; brother of Sue (James) DeShane, Ken Cramer, Jacquelyn (Charles) Streck, late Beverley Hamilton and late Walter Cramer; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday 1-3 and 5-7 PM in the WATTENGEL FUNERAL HOME, 533 Meadow Dr., North Tonawanda, where Funeral Services will be held Tuesday at 10 AM. Mr. Cramer was a proud US Marine veteran and was retired from Dunlop. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: ALS.org, autismwny.org or alz.org

