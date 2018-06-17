COOK, Barbara (DeLucia)

COOK - Barbara DeLucia After a brief illness, June 13, 2018. Devoted mother of Victor (Crissy) Rine, Brian Jr. (Kitrina Graves), Daniel (Lucy) and Kevin (Sara) Cook. Loving grandmother of Arianna, Nora, Gianna, Molly, and Olivia. Adored daughter of the late Victor and late Antionette (nee Bellanca) DeLucia. Dear sister of the late Daniel, late Patrick DeLucia, and the late Vicki (Dennis) Agro. Visitation at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2005 Clinton St. (corner South Ogden), Sunday from 4-8 PM. Barbara worked for Buffalo Mercy Hospital for over 30 years. Memorials in her name may be made to the ASPCA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday at St. Bernard's Church at 9 AM (please assemble at church). Flowers gratefully declined. Share online condolences at www.BUSZKAFUNERALHOME.com