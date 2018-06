CLARK, Eileen M. (Statler)

June 5, 2018, of Akron, NY, wife of the late Ronald R. Clark; beloved mother of James J. Clark and the late Kathleen V. (Scott) Florian; dear grandmother of Matthew and Amanda Florian; cherished sister of Phyllis (Richard) Becht, Dennis Statler and Lois McAndrew. A Mass of Christian Burial was held. Arrangements by SHEPARD BROS. FUNERAL HOME, LLC.