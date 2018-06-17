CALATO, Rebecca "Beccarae Becky" (Yeaw)

CALATO - Beccarae "Rebecca" "Becky" (nee Yeaw) Longbine Age 68, of Western New York and Oakland, CA. Danced her way to Heaven September 23, 2017. Graduated Frontier High School 1967. Devoted mother of Jodi, Jamie and Jason (Nicole) Longbine; loving sister of Michael Yeaw, Georice Barton, the late Ora Thurmond, Patricia (Jeff) Hodgson, Jim (Libby) Calato, Phillip and Paul Calato; cherished aunt, great-aunt, godmother and beloved friend to many. Relocated to Oakland, CA in 1986 and devoted the past 31 years caring for hundreds of pre-school aged children as Owner of Duck Soup Family Playschool. Volunteered for decades serving the hungry and less fortunate. Fancier of music and dance especially Zydeco and Hula; steward of the planet; admirer of the arts, nature and lover of life. Celebration held July 15, 2018 in Hamburg, NY. Call (510) 390-4334 by June 30th for details.