BUSH, Carol J. (Smith)

June 15, 2018, beloved wife of the late Robert L. Bush; loving mother of Sandra (Harley) Hamilton, Susan (Dennis) Henesey and Ronald Bush; dear grandmother of six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. No prior visitation. Funeral Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC. Your online condolences may be shared at www.thedietrichfuneralhome.com