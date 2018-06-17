Deaths Death Notices
BUSH, Carol J. (Smith)
BUSH - Carol J. (nee Smith)
June 15, 2018, beloved wife of the late Robert L. Bush; loving mother of Sandra (Harley) Hamilton, Susan (Dennis) Henesey and Ronald Bush; dear grandmother of six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. No prior visitation. Funeral Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC. Your online condolences may be shared at www.thedietrichfuneralhome.com
