BUSCEMI, Richard P., Jr.

BUSCEMI - Richard P., Jr. Of Kenmore, June 14, 2018. Beloved husband of the late Melanie Gallagher Buscemi; dear father of Richard P. (Tammy) Buscemi III and Peter Buscemi; loving grandfather of Richard, Carter, Sydney, Sarah, Angelina, Dante and three great-grandchildren; brother of Robert (Kathy) Buscemi; uncle of Robert Buscemi, Jr. Funeral is private. Interment St. Matthew's Cemetery.

