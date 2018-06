Luke Pavone, a two-time All-SUNYAC selection as a midfielder at SUNY Buffalo State, has signed a two-year contract to play professional soccer in Liga Leumit, the second division league in Israel. Pavone will play for Hapoel Petah Tikva FC.

He produced 19 goals and nine assists for 47 career points in 2015 and 2017 for Buffalo State after transferring from UMass Amherst. He was a second team All-American as a senior.