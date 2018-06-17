BRYANT, JanAnn (Huber)

BRYANT - JanAnn (nee Huber)

In Henderson NV, formerly of Boston, NY. March 8, 2018, age 63, beloved wife of Randy Bryant; survived by Stacy Pease (David Whipple), Jennifer (Peter) Winkleman; cherished grandmother of Wyatt Whipple, Leah and Katie Winkleman; loving sister of George (Maureen) Huber; daughter of the late George and Audrey Huber. Family will receive friends Saturday June 23, at 10 AM at Loomis, Offers & Loomis, Inc., Hamburg Chapel, 207 Main St., with Funeral Services following at 11 AM.