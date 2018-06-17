BROWN, Harold

BROWN - Harold

June 12, 2018, of Eden, NY, at the age of 89 years, beloved husband of the late Dolores (Grimaldi) Brown; loving father of Kathleen (Maurice) Clawson Jr.; grandfather of David McConnell; great-grandfather of Jonathan Clawson; brother of Orma Secic and the late Norman Brown; also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. No prior visitation. A Memorial Mass will be offered Friday, June 22, at 10 AM from Epiphany of Our Lord Church, Langford, NY. Arrangements by Wentland Funeral Home, North Collins, NY. Condolences may be made online at www.wentlandfuneralhome.com