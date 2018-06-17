Boy injured in lawn mower accident comes home to community welcome

A Lewiston boy who suffered a traumatic injury in a lawn mower accident returned home to a communitywide welcome on Sunday.

Ten-year-old Gavin Burns was hit on June 1 when he ran behind a lawn mower in a yard on Creek Road while its rider was backing up. He has undergone several surgeries at Oishei Children’s Hospital, where doctors were able to save his leg but not his foot. It was amputated above the ankle.

Gavin's family says the boy is in good spirits about his recovery. They expressed gratitude for community support, which was in full evidence Sunday when people lined the road to Gavin's home to welcome him back, as he arrived with an escort from members of the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.

Family and friends wearing T-shirts with the tag #GAVINSTRONG greeted the boy with balloons and flowers.