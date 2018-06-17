BOS, Michael "Mike"

Age 71, of Bristol, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 4th. He was born in Buffalo, New York. Mike was an innovator and fabricator in the drag racing community. He started Chassis Craft in 1983, a hobby of his that he turned into his own empire with the help of his sons. He was a magnificent family-oriented man with a strong personality and a kind soul who always left a lasting impression. He is survived by his wife of fifty one years, Chris; and four beautiful children: Denise (George), Mike (Linda), Jim, and Krystle (Dustin). He had two adoring granddaughters, April and Lacey. He also had two sisters, Pat (Ed) and Donna (Fred). A celebration of life ceremony will be held Monday, July 16, 2018 at 9:00 AM at Bristol Dragway. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Holston Valley Medical Center for the kindness that they showed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75231. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Mr. Bos and his family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.