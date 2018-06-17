BOLIBRZUCH, Mary "Marie" (Headd)

Of Orlando, FL, formerly of Buffalo, NY, peacefully on Sunday, June 10, 2018; wife of the late Richard S.; beloved mother of the late Richard J. (Peri), Patrick (Martha), Ann (Joseph) Hillery, Susan, Andrew Bolibrzuch; grandmother of nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; daughter of the late Patrick and Delia Headd; sister of John "Jack", James (Virginia) Headd and the late Patricia (late James) Boys; niece of the late Daniel (Marie) Reidy; sister-in-law of Agnes (late Al) Degenhart and the late Helen (late Brownie) Puchalski, Edward (late Irene), Irene, Frances (late Walter) Twarog, Chester (late Florence), Joseph (late Dolores) and Teddy Bolibrzuch; also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. A service in Buffalo will be held at a later date.