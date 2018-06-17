Bisons wrap up series as Wings with a 3-2 win

After falling to Rochester in extra innings Saturday night, the Buffalo Bisons scored a 3-2 victory Sunday and split their four-game series with the Red Wings.

A crowd of 11,358 at Coca-Cola Field saw the Bisons (33-29) remain 3.5 games behind first-place Lehigh Valley in the International League's North Division.

A wild pitch brought in Rochester’s Jake Cave to give the Wings the first run of the game in the second inning. The Bisons responded when Anthony Alford hit a solo home run with two outs in the second to tie it. Reese McGuire was then walked and came home one batter later thanks to an error by Wings third baseman Taylor Featherston. The Bisons led, 2-1, at the end of the second.

“With two out there I was just being aggressive,” McGuire said. “I definitely knew heading into third there was a chance I was going to be waved around, especially with two outs. … We’re a team that errs on the side of aggressiveness, so if we get thrown out there, we are going to that shot nine times out of 10. We are always going to be looking to score.”

The Wings got one back in the fifth, but a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the sixth from McGuire brought in Rowdy Tellez to give the Bisons the winning run.

Taylor Guerrieri pitched five innings for the Bisons, giving up four hits and two runs. He threw 52 strikes and had four strikeouts. Three other pitchers saw action for the Bisons, with Justin Shafer closing out the game in the ninth.

“I think we kept the ball down well,” manager Bobby Meacham said. “I thought Guerrieri threw better than he had in the past. There was just something about the way he looked out there. He looked more confident and sure of what he was doing. He looked closer to what he looked in spring training, so that was a real confidence builder for me at least as a manager.”

The two teams played as the Buffalo Wings and Rochester Plates but now will return back to their normal uniforms and team names until the next time they face each other at the end of August.

Points of interest

Blue Jays outfielder Steve Pearce made his second rehab start as a designated hitter since hurting his oblique in early May. He had two singles and will travel with the team to Pawtucket, where he is expected to make his return to the infield after playing as a designated hitter the last two games.

Noteworthy

Alford, the Blue Jays No. 3 prospect, hit his first homer in 37 games with the Bisons this season. He's batting .282. ... McGuire went hitless, snapping a six-game hitting streak. ... Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had one hit, giving him 13 in the last 11 games. He has seven RBIs in his last 11 games.

Next

The Bisons have a day off Monday before they beginning a four-game series at Pawtucket. The series starts with a doubleheader on Tuesday. Red Sox left-hander Ryan Borucki (5-5, 3.60) faces left-hander Jalen Beeks (4-3, 2.42) in the opener. Red Sox right-hander Murphy Smith (0-2, 5.75) faces right-hander Josh A. Smith (0-2, 22.85) in the second game.