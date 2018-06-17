Bills' Allen, Jets' Darnold catch U.S. Open golf

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen joined fellow first-round NFL draft choice Sam Darnold of the New York Jets at the U.S. Open over the weekend at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club.

Darnold, the No. 3 overall pick, was recognized often while walking the grounds of the tournament.

A fan wearing a polo shirt with the New York Giants logo asked for a photo with Darnold.

“We’ve got to get you a Jets polo,” the 21-year-old Darnold said, according to the New York Post.

“That blue doesn’t look good on you.”

Allen, the seventh overall pick, said he was noticed some, as well.

“Bills mafia is apparent,” Allen told the U.S. Golf Association website. “They’ve been coming up to me a little bit, not as much as the Jets fans.”

“There was Jets fans doing a little chant during backswings and probably throwing off some scores,” Allen said while joking, “I think Bills mafia is a little more considerate but I’ll stop right there.”

“Whenever we get a chance to watch greatness, whatever it is, you learn from it – even last weekend with Justify winning the Triple Crown,” Darnold told the Post. “You appreciate that. As a quarterback and someone who’s striving to be great, it’s crazy to see guys like Dustin Johnson able to do what he does.”