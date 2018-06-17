BICKERT, Agnes P. (Prieur)

February 18, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Robert; devoted mother of Robert Jr. (Arlene), Russell (Deanna), Kathleen (David) Whiteman, and Ronald (Denise); loving grandmother of several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; dear sister of Orren, late Oliver, Jerome, Arthur, Damose, LaVern, and Ralph; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to a Funeral Service at St. John Lutheran Church, 67 Litchfield Avenue, Depew, NY 14043, Saturday, June 23, 2018 at 10 AM. www.cichonborgoszfuneralhome.com