Bickel - Spencer G. Born 1/02/34, Spencer G. Bickel, 84, retired Pharmacist, died June 5, 2018 in Jupiter, Florida. Born in Buffalo, New York, he graduated from the first University Of Buffalo School of Pharmacy class in 1956. He went on to own and operate several pharmacies and retired from Wegman's Pharmacy in 1999. Greeting everyone with a big smile and kind words, he loved his profession and the customers he served. Mr. Bickel also proudly served in the US army from 1957 - 1959. He was a life-long Buffalo Bills fan and always rooted for his home team. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Marlene C Bickel and daughter, Cynthia A Bickel. Loving grandfather to Joseph and Olivia Josey. He is also survived by his brother, Robert F Bickel, PhD. A memorial service will be held at a later date when Mrs. Bickel returns to WNY.