BALLING, Louise M.

BALLING - Louise M. Passed away on Friday, May 25, 2018. Survived by her sister, Therese B. O'Dell of Rochester; nieces, Andrea L. Volpe of Cambridge, MA, Lily M. Volpe of Greenwich, CT, and several cousins. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. Contributions in Louise's memory may be made to The Historical Society of the Tonawandas.