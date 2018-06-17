BAINBRIDGE, Frances A. (Fitch)

Of Buffalo, NY, June 14, 2018. Beloved wife of Gerald J. Bainbridge; sister of Lillian Deverill, Michael (Sandy) Dardin, Priscilla Sawyer and the late Terry (David) Leslie; also survived by nieces, nephews and a family of friends. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life will be held at the convenience of the family. Fran was a Massage Therapist, an iconic teacher and mentor of holistic studies and practices, a member of the 99s and the Zonta Club of Buffalo and Past President of the Aero Club of Buffalo. She was an aviatrix, sailor, cyclist, lousy domino player, traveler and adventurer. Fran was loved by everyone and loved everyone. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences online at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com