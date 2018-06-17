ALTROGGE, Linda (Campbell)

Age 66, of Akron, passed away on June 13, 2018. She was born in Merced, CA on May 7, 1952 to Eugene and Alice (Davies) Campbell. Linda attended Clarence High School and devoted her life to being a homemaker and caring for her eight children, as well as many "adopted children and animals". She also cared for her late mother-in-law, Verna (Blum) Altrogge, with whom she had a very close bond. Linda had a "green thumb" and her home was always adorned with many varieties of houseplants; both indoors and outdoors. She loved to tell jokes and would often share them from her front porch with family, friends and neighbors. Beloved mother of Jennifer Campbell, Angela Campbell, Jeremiah Altrogge, Johshua Altrogge, Alison Altrogge, Kelly Altrogge, Rachel Altrogge and Doris Campbell; cherished grandmother of nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; dear sister of Robert Campbell, David Campbell, Gerald "Jerry" (Kathlean Kennedy) Campbell and Susan Campbell; she is predeceased by a brother, Bruce Campbell and a sister, Carol Campbell.

A Celebration of Life Gathering of friends and family will be held on Saturday, July, 7, 2018, at Akron Falls Park, Shelter 11, at 1 PM. Arrangements by ROSS FUNERAL HOME OF AKRON, LLC. Visit rossakron.com