ALONSO, Epifanio, Jr. "Eppie"

June 9, 2018, of Buffalo, NY; loving spouse to Mary E. Miller; cherished step-father to Michael Sylvia; loving Papa to Coryn and Mikayla Sylvia; cherished brother to Bonita Alonso, Maria (Gino) Dicesare, Matthew and Michael Alonso, Sr.; loving uncle to Michael Alonso, Jr., Stephanie Malczewski, Matthew Alonso, Jr. and Marissa Alonso; loving caregiver to Ronald "Buddy" Sylvia. Family will receive friends Thursday, June 21, 2018, from 7-9 PM at the LOOMIS, OFFERS & LOOMIS, INC. MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 1820 Seneca St., Buffalo, NY 14210, where a service will be held at 8 PM.