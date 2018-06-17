Air-quality alert issued for WNY counties, hot weather expected again Monday

It’s expected to be hot again Monday with high temperatures hovering at about 80 degrees Fahrenheit, a day after an air-quality alert was issued for Western New York on a hot, muggy afternoon.

An air-quality alert was issued until 11 p.m. Sunday for Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Wyoming, Genesee and Orleans counties.

Ozone levels were expected to be greater than 100 on the air-quality index, according to the state’s Department of Environmental Conservation.

When pollution levels are elevated, the state Department of Health recommends people consider limiting strenuous outdoor activity. The very young and people with existing respiratory problems, such as asthma or heart disease, could be vulnerable, the Department of Health says.

While Sunday was sunny throughout most of the day, the National Weather Service predicted there would be a 30 percent chance of precipitation Monday.