TOMPOROWSKI, Lorraine F. (Chrzanowski)

Of Hamburg, NY, June 14, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Richard Tomporowski; loving mother of Donna (Robert) Kleinmann, Richard (Angela), Karen (Gary) Garcia, James (Dodi), Laurie (Paul) Williams and the late David; cherished grandmother to 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Family will be present to receive friends Sunday from 2-6PM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd., 646-5555), where prayers will be said Monday at 8:45AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Francis of Assisi Church at 9:30AM. Mrs. Tomporowski was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society and a Eucharistic Minister for 6 years. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com