Things to do in Western New York: June 17

Father's Day Brunch options

Does dad love water? On the waterfront, Templeton Landing, 2 Templeton Terrace, has a brunch buffet from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., (steak, fresh oysters, crab legs and more), for $44.95 (adult) or $20.95 (child); a dinner is slotted for 5:30 p.m., too.

Or consider a floating three-course lunch aboard the Grand Lady, part of a 90-minute narrated cruise. It boards at 11:30 a.m. at RiverWorks, 359 Ganson St. Adults pay $45 plus tax, children $22.50. - Andrew Galarneau

2:30 p.m. in Roycroft Pavilion (480 Prospect Ave., East Aurora). Cost is $15 for general admission here, with a $1 discount for seniors and students.

Summer is the season for Oscar Wilde, and you can have your pick of productions. The Irish Classical Theatre Company offers "Lady Windemere's Fan." Or, if an upside-down murder mystery is more to your liking, the Aurora Players of East Aurora has you covered: Its production of "Lord Arthur Savile's Crime," running through June 17, is based on Wilde's short story about an aristocrat dealing with a terrible prophesy. - Colin Dabkowski

7 p.m. to midnight at Buffalo RiverWorks (359 Ganson St.). Free to attend.

MNM Presents, the local company that books electronic dance music shows year-round, offers its second free Sunset Sundays of the season in RiverWorks. A solid lineup of DJs includes Eyes Everywhere, DJ 3PO, Rufus Gibson and David Paglia. RiverWorks has brewed a beer specially for the upbeat Sunday evenings, called Turntable Pils. - Ben Tsujimoto