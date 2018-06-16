TERRERI, James E.

TERRERI - James E. Suddenly, of Orchard Park, June 11, 2018. Beloved husband of Michele A. (nee Dolan); dearest father of Michael J., Robert J. and the late Lauren A. Terreri; son of the late Dominic and the late Marie (nee Leto) Terreri; brother of Donna (William) Cummings, David (Terri), Michael (Malinda), Donald (Mary Beth) and MaryLou Terreri; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call at the DONALD M. DEMMERLEY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 21 Pierce Ave., Hamburg on Saturday 7-9 PM and Sunday 2-4 and 7-9 PM. All are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at Nativity of Our Lord Church, 26 Thorn Ave., Orchard Park at 10 AM. Memorials may be made to Disabled American Veterans. Mr. Terreri was Northeast Regional Sales Manager at Digi America. Register online at www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com