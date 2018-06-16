TCHORZNICKI, Alfred J.

TCHORZNICKI - Alfred J. 80 of Corfu, passed away Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at home. He was born October 22, 1937, in Poland. Alfred worked at GM for 48 years. He is survived by his wife Catherine; son Al (Harriet) and was predeceased by daughter Laura, who now has her father with her in heaven. Laura's husband Greg Tzatrzo survived her. Also survived by brother-in-law, Joe (Josephine) Bellezza and sister-in-law, Joan (Don) Szathowski and many nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held Monday, June 18 from 9-11 AM at St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish, 8656 Church Street, East Pembroke. Mass will follow at 11 am. Please join the family for a luncheon in the church hall, following the Mass. Arrangements by C.B. Beach & Son Mortuary, Inc., Corfu, NY.