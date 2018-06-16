Red Wing scored four in 10th to beat Bisons

Twice in the week the Buffalo Bisons made comebacks from imposing deficits only to lose.

Saturday night, Rowdy Tellez of the Bisons hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth to tie the game, only to have the Rochester Red Wings scored four times against the Bisons' bullpen and win, 6-2, before an announced crowd of 8,469 at Coca-Cola Field.

Rochester starter Stephen Gonsalves and three other Wings pitchers had the Herd shut out until Tellez cracked his fifth homer of the season on a line to right field. It also scored Lourdes Gurriel Jr., who had reached on a single after one was out. On Wednesday, the Bisons lost at Lehigh Valley, 8-7, after coming back from a 5-1 deficit.

The Red Wings started the 10th with a runner on second as per minor league baseball's tie-breaker rules. A passed ball moved Wynston Sawyer to third, and after one out, Tim Mayza replaced Luis Santos as the Bisons pitcher. Mayza walked two batters to fill the bases before Nick Gordon lined a single to center to drive in two runs. Two more runs crossed on a throwing error by catcher Dan Jansen.

•••

Points of interest: Bisons starter Chris Rowley turned in his seventh quality start. He left trailing 1-0, the third time the Herd has failed to score behind him. ... Wings starter Stephen Gonsalves, a 23-year-old right-hander from San Diego, no-hit the Bisons until Steve Pearce lined a two-out single to center in the sixth. Pearce, who joined the Bisons on Saturday on a rehab assignment from Toronto, was the last batter Gonsalves faces.

•••

Noteworthy: The Bisons left only one man on base the first five innings, but left five stranded in the next three. ... Buffalo turned two double plays behind Rowley, who departed after 93 pitches. It was the 10th straight game the West Point graduate has thrown 90 pitches or more in a start. ... Tellez had two of the Herd's six hits -- the homer in the ninth and a double with two out in the seventh. Jason Leblebijian followed the double with a line single to left but Tellez had to stop at third, and the inning ended when Darnell Sweeney grounded out.

•••

Next: The "Buffalo Wings" vs. "Rochester Plates" series winds up today (Radio 1520, 1:05 p.m.) with right-hander Taylor Guerrieri (1-1, 5.12) going for the Herd against righty Aaron Siegers (5-4, 3.39). After an off day on Monday, the Bisons play a late afternoon doubleheader at Pawtucket on Tuesday (Radio 1520, 4:35 p.m.).