PETRETTA, James Vincent

PETRETTA - James Vincent Of Buffalo, NY, entered into rest unexpectedly on April 25, 2018. Born in Gary, Indiana on May 18, 1951, he graduated from the University of Maryland, earning a Bachelor degree in Business. He served in the United States Army from 1970-1980, which included one tour in Vietnam, authored the Army Security Agency Theme Song, and received the Meritorious Service Medal upon his honorable discharge. Jim was credited in 1995 with being the first and only person with AIDS (before viable drugs and hope) to bicycle 5,000 miles in support of AIDS awareness and funding in 13 states, known as USAIDS 5000. He was a lifetime activist for the underdog and GLBT community since 1900. Jim authored "An Impossible Dream Story", Dog Ear Publishing, in 2011, a fictional version of his own life journey. In later years, he also made important contributions in developing Silver Pride Project to support Buffalo GLBT aging community. During his Western NY residency, Jim's religious nurturing was mainly supported by First Congregational United Church of Christ, Niagara Falls, and Community Christian Church, Rochester. Survivors include Feng Shi, his significant other, friend and soul mate since 2003; a son, Sandison Petretta; two daughters, Melinda (Oliver) South and Amanda (Monte) Blane; grandsons, Jacob, Christopher, Joshua, Noah, and Samuel Petretta, Oliver South, and Jason Mann Jr.; granddaughters, Courtney Gourlay, and Madison McCune, all residing in or nearby his hometown of Portage, Indiana. Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on June 30, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at Cleveland Heights Christian Church, 4774 Union Road, Buffalo, NY 14225. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Christian Church, 2647 Chili Avenue, Rochester, NY 14624.