Out-of-state vendors added to Lockport Arts and Crafts Festival

The pool of vendors at the 43rd annual Optimist Club Arts and Crafts Festival in downtown Lockport is being augmented by out-of-state artists.

Richard Forsey, secretary-treasurer of the Lockport Evening Optimist Club, said the club posted applications for the show on a national website, and as a result, artists from five other states will join the lineup of sellers, which usually come primarily from Western New York.

In all, about 175 vendors will be set up along Main Street between Pine and Washburn streets in Lockport from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 23 and 24. The show area is about a block shorter than in the past. Forsey said attendance at the show averages 15,000 to 20,000 a year.