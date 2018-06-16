NU's Greg Cullen is first team All-America selection

Shortstop Greg Cullen of Niagara University received his most prestigious honor yet Saturday when he was named first team All-America in NCAA Division I by the American Baseball Coaches Association/Rawlings team.

The team selected by the ABCA is considered the official All-America team, much like the Associated Press teams are in college football and college basketball. The ABCA has been selecting All-American teams since 1947, the first year of the College World Series.

Cullen is the first Niagara baseball player to earn first team All-America honors and the first from the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference. Previously he was named to the ABCA/Rawlings Northeast All-Region first team and was a second team All-America in teams selected by Collegiate Baseball, the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Asociation and College Sports Madness.

The junior from Penfield seems a cinch to lead NCAA Division I in batting with a .458 average since his season is over and the closest to him on the list also have finished play. Eight teams are still active in the College World Series, which opened Saturday in Omaha, but there doesn’t appear to be any batter who can challenge Cullen.

Besides his batting average, Cullen stands second in the nation with a .556 on-base percentage.

He was selected by the Atlanta Braves in the 15th round of the 2018 MLB Draft earlier this month, projected as a second base prospect.

Two shortstops were selected on the 20-player ABCA All-America team. The other was Terrin Vavra of Minnesota.