Niagara Falls Water Board says it's trying to avoid sewer plant stench

Warm weather always brings increased odors at sewage treatment plants, but the Niagara Falls Water Board said Friday it's trying to do what it can to prevent that.

In the wake of last summer's "black water" incident that sent sludge into the lower Niagara River near the Maid of the Mist dock, the state Department of Environmental Conservation ordered the Water Board to take steps to reduce the amount of sludge in the Buffalo Avenue plant.

The board said in a prepared statement that it's working on moving waste through the system as quickly as possible so odor-causing bacteria don't build up.

Also, treatment basins are being rinsed out with water hoses, and the amount of stored sludge is being kept as small as possible.