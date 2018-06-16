MILITELLO, August "Augie"

MILITELLO - August "Augie"

June 15, 2018, of North Collins, NY. Husband of the late Mary Jane (Nicosia) Militello. Father of Jane (David) Becker and Linda Militello (Bob Holley). Grandfather of Samantha and Bradley Becker. Special friend of Sylvia Michalski. Brother of Clara (late Raymond) Nytz, Josephine (late John) North, Theresa (Late Anthony) Quagliana, Jennie (Phil) Hadsell, Pauline (late David) Schmauss, late Anna (Angelo) LaRusso, Petrina (Alexander) Guiliana, Lucille (Edward) Davis, Angelo (Grace), Joseph (Rose), Samuel (Eleanor), Anthony (Mary Ann), James, Mary and Michael Militello. Friends may call Monday from 3-7 PM at the Wentland Funeral Home, 10634 Main St. (Rt. 62), North Collins, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Tuesday at 11 AM from Holy Spirit Church, North Collins, NY. Please assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined. Condolences may be made at www.wentlandfuneralhome.com