McDONOUGH - Beverly J. (nee Carrier)

June 13, 2018, age 91. Beloved wife of the late Richard C. McDonough; loving mother of Timothy P. (Janine), Richard E. (Theresa), Daniel J., James P., Susan (Mo) Saito and the late David R. (Jacquie); cherished grandmother of seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; dear sister of Joseph (Sandy) Carrier; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (corner of Parker Blvd), where prayers will be offered on Tuesday at 8:15 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Amelia Church at 9 AM. Friends invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com