Letter: President’s video displays lessening of U.S. standards

How far have we fallen? In light of the juvenile video President Trump made for Kim Jong Un, one must ask: Is this pathetic offering the best our president can do to bring North Korea to the bargaining table? Fifty-five years ago, President John F. Kennedy made a speech at American University so compelling that it brought the Soviet Union to the bargaining table, resulting in the nuclear test-ban treaty.

I urge readers to visit the Kennedy archives and listen to this speech but with a word of caution because, while it is a great example of detente, it tearfully shows how far the presidency has fallen from great men like Kennedy to the game show host we now have sitting in the White House.

Phil Parshall

Amherst