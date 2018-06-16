Letter: Editorial Cartoon Contest is a tradition worth keeping

I would like to commend The Buffalo News for its continued support of the Editorial Cartoon Contest.

At a time when the entire newspaper industry has had to make cutbacks, it’s encouraging that The News still considers this contest an important and worthwhile event.

As a teacher of one of this year’s contest winners, I had the opportunity to attend the awards ceremony held at the Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural National Historic Site. Winners were invited to a special tour of the mansion, where they were presented with their award and cash prize.

Pulitzer Prize-winning cartoonist Adam Zyglis hosted the event, where he discussed each cartoon in detail. The museum gave each winner a beautiful book based on editorial cartoons during Roosevelt’s presidency. This was followed by a short reception. The News really went out of its way to make each winner feel special and gathered family members feel proud.

I encourage school teachers to continue to support this excellent learning activity and thank The Buffalo News for keeping this tradition alive.

Paul J. Scheidemann

Williamsville