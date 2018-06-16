Letter: Democratic leaders need to regain respect for party

It’s about time someone called out Democratic leaders.

There are thousands of Democrats in our county and millions more nationally who have lost faith in the leadership of their local and national party. Hence, a Republican Senate, House and president.

It’s time to remember the core values of the Democratic Party. Values that protect the rights of the less fortunate. Values that stand up for the rights of working men and women, guaranteeing their rights to unionize, safe work environments and collective bargaining.

Values that protect our environment, ensuring future generations will have a healthy, vibrant planet. Values that protect our children.

That’s the Democratic Party of yesterday, not the Democratic Party of today. There’s still time to make it the Democratic Party of tomorrow.

James J. Eagan

Former secretary, New York State

Democratic Party

Colden