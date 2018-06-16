Jackson Center gets go-ahead for major revitalization work

The Robert H. Jackson Center is beginning the revitalization work funded by a $1.5 million state grant that was awarded in August 2017.

The center, which is dedicated to promoting liberty under law through the inspiration of the life and work of Supreme Court Justice Robert H. Jackson and its relevance to current events and issues, will be making upgrades to its home in a historic 1858 mansion at 305 E. 4th St. The improvements will create more usable space for the center’s collection and programs.

Helpers from the Scottish Right Freemasons Valley of Jamestown and volunteers from Cummins, Inc. Jamestown Engine Plant have helped prepare areas in the center targeted for the project, according to Center President Susan Moran Murphy.

Construction is expected to begin in late winter/early spring of 2019 and take about a year, with the center remaining open throughout.