Prep Talk Team of the Year: West Seneca West football

The Buffalo News is honoring the top scholastic athletes and teams as part of the Prep Talk Awards. The Team of the Year for 2017-18 is West Seneca West football. The Indians earned a share of the Class A South Division title and followed that by capturing its first Section VI Class A championship, beating division co-champion South Park in the final. West earned state tournament wins over Wilson Magnet, Whitesboro and then Yorktown at the Carrier Dome to capture the NYSPHSAA Class A title and finish 13-0.