The 2018 Juneteenth parade
The Juneteenth parade travels on Genesee Street to Best Street into Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
The Juneteenth parade travels to Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
The Juneteenth parade travels to Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
The Juneteenth parade travels to Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
The Juneteenth parade travels to Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
The Juneteenth parade travels to Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Angie Tyson and Mary Midgett cook ribs to sell to parade-goers.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Marlon Redmond cooks chicken and fish to sell to parade-goers.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
The Juneteenth parade travels to Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
The Juneteenth parade travels to Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Ann Ward of Buffalo looks at some of the things for sale in Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Ann Ward of Buffalo looks at some of the things for sale in Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
The Juneteenth parade travels to Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
The Juneteenth parade travels to Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
The Juneteenth parade judges pose at Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
The Juneteenth parade travels to Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Jeniyah Irving of Buffalo enjoys a slushy in Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
The Juneteenth parade travels to Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Kids and adults enjoy the water fountains in the park.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Kids and adults enjoy the water fountains in the park.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
The Juneteenth parade travels to Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Jumaane Williams greeted people as he walked the Juneteenth parade.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
The Juneteenth parade travels to Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Kids and adults enjoy the water fountains in the park.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Kids and adults enjoy the water fountains in the park.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, Assembly Member Crystal Peoples-Stokes and New York City Public Advocate Tish James talk to the media before the start of the parade.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, Assembly Member Crystal Peoples-Stokes and New York City Public Advocate Tish James greet people as they walk the Juneteenth parade.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
The Juneteenth parade travels to Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
The Juneteenth parade travels to Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Murray Holman of Buffalo Peacemakers works with Buffalo police to help control the Juneteenth parade and the celebration that traveled to Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
The Juneteenth parade travels to Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
The Juneteenth parade travels to Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
The Juneteenth parade travels to Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
The Juneteenth parade travels to Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
The Juneteenth parade travels to Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
The Juneteenth parade travels to Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
The Juneteenth parade travels to Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
The Juneteenth parade travels to Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
The Juneteenth parade travels to Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
The Juneteenth parade travels to Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
The Juneteenth parade travels to Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Jumaane Williams greets people as he walks the Juneteenth parade.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
The Juneteenth parade travels to Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
The Juneteenth parade travels to Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
The Juneteenth parade travels to Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
The Juneteenth parade travels to Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
The Juneteenth parade travels to Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
The Juneteenth parade travels to Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
The Juneteenth parade travels to Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
The Juneteenth parade travels to Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
The Juneteenth parade travels to Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
The Juneteenth parade travels to Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
The Juneteenth parade travels to Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
The Juneteenth parade travels to Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
The Juneteenth parade travels to Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
The Juneteenth parade travels to Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Jamaal Junior enjoys the Juneteenth parade.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
The Juneteenth parade travels to Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
The Juneteenth parade travels to Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
The Juneteenth parade travels to Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
The Juneteenth parade travels to Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
The Juneteenth parade travels to Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
The Crusader Marching unit performs during the parade.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
The Crusader Marching unit performs during the parade.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
The Juneteenth parade travels to Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
The Juneteenth parade travels to Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
The Juneteenth parade travels to Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
The Juneteenth parade travels to Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Chad gets a lift from his mom, Kawanza Humphrey, while walking the Juneteenth parade.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
The Juneteenth parade travels to Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
The Juneteenth parade travels to Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
The Juneteenth parade travels to Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
The Juneteenth parade travels to Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
The Juneteenth parade travels to Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
The Juneteenth parade travels to Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
The Juneteenth parade travels to Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
The Juneteenth parade travels to Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
The Divas of Buffalo perform during the Juneteenth parade.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
The Divas of Buffalo perform during the Juneteenth parade.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
The Juneteenth parade travels to Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
The Juneteenth parade travels to Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
The Juneteenth parade travels to Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
The Juneteenth parade travels to Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
The Juneteenth parade travels to Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
The Juneteenth parade travels to Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
The Juneteenth parade travels to Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
The Juneteenth parade travels to Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
The Juneteenth parade travels to Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
The Juneteenth parade travels to Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
The Juneteenth parade travels to Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
The Juneteenth parade travels to Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
The Base dance team performs during the Juneteenth parade.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
The Base dance team performs during the Juneteenth parade.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
The Base dance team performs during the Juneteenth parade.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
The Juneteenth parade travels to Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
The Juneteenth parade travels to Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
The Juneteenth parade travels to Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
The Juneteenth parade travels to Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Saturday, June 16, 2018
The Juneteenth Festival of Buffalo — started in 1976 — kicked off Saturday with a parade from Genesee and Moselle streets to Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
