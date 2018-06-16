Free events mark international Make Music Day on Thursday

International Make Music Day will be celebrated Thursday in venues around Buffalo and Niagara Falls with free concerts and play-alongs in public spaces. The events started in France in 1982 as the Fête de la Musique and arrived locally in 2016 through the Arts Services Initiative.

Among the free events are harmonica lessons at the canals at Canalside beginning at noon, with free harmonicas for the first 100 in attendance per lesson; a Community Music School drum circle from 4 to 5 p.m. at Bidwell Park; live music in the Central Library courtyard from noon to 5 p.m.; a Grown Up & Me music class from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Delaware Park Rose Garden; live music from 1:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Hamburg Library, 102 Buffalo St.; Musical Story Time at Parkside Lutheran Church, Wallace Avenue, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; and a local Fete de la Musique 2018 with the Alliance Francaise de Buffalo from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. at the Colored Musicians Club of Buffalo.

A full list of events can be found on the Make Music Day website, www.makemusicday.org/western-ny/.