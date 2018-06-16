Four charged in connection with 'senior prank' at Lew-Port

The principal at Lewiston-Porter High School requested trespassing charges be placed against four people – two current and two former students – for their parts in this year's "senior prank" at the Creek Road school.

Police said that security cameras revealed four people arriving in a vehicle and entering the school at around 1 a.m. June 8. The four reportedly remained inside for some 2.5 hours, moving desks from classrooms into stairwells and filling red Solo cups with water and spreading them about the floor. Green and white balloons were also placed throughout the building.

Dylan Morrissette, 18; Destinee T. Norman, 18; Sean W. Foley, 20; and Kianna M. Norman, 19, all were charged with trespassing.