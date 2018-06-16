Father Baker Father's Day Race to support sainthood campaign

The third annual Father Baker Father’s Day 5K race/ walk is Sunday, starting at 9 a.m. at South Park Lake, 2655 South Park Ave.

About 150 runners and walkers are expected to participate, with all proceeds going toward the effort to bring Father Nelson Baker into sainthood. That process is being headed by Msgr. Paul Burkard of Our Lady of Victory Basilica in South Buffalo, where a Mass will be celebrated before the race at 8 a.m.

This year the family-friendly race will honor Terese Scofidio, CEO of Baker Victory Services, and the late Kay Drilling, for her commitment to community service. Her daughter, Terri Schuta, principal of South Park High, will accept the award on her mother’s behalf.

Same-day registration is $25 and includes a T-shirt and post-race party with refreshments and music.