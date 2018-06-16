Early morning speeding stop catches 15-year-old driver

Lewiston Police reported that when they stopped a car going 22 mph over the speed limit last Monday they found a driver who was only 15 years old.

The vehicle was traveling at 62 mph in a 40 mph zone on Creek Road around 1:16 a.m. Monday, police reported. After he was pulled over, the driver claimed to have left his driver's license at home before he was identified as a 15-year-old.

Passenger Anthony M. Smeal, 17, of Washington Drive reportedly turned over a package of marijuana and freshly rolled "blunt" cigar and was subsequently charged with unlawful possession of marijuana.

The driver and another juvenile passenger were turned over to adults and the vehicle was towed from the scene, police said. It was not reported whether any charges were lodged against the driver.