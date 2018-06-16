DAWSON, Mayvis A. (Amsden)

Age 89, of North Tonawanda on Friday, June 15, 2018 after a brief illness. Wife of the late James R. Dawson. Mother of Lynn M. Fiala, Diane L. (Michael) Cudzilo and Leo J. (Holly) Dawson. Treasured and passionate grandmother of Heather, Michelle, Heidi, Maria, April, Peter, Jacob and Zachary. Great-grandmother of Michael, Caitlin, Christopher, Onalee, Evelyn, Danica and Patrick. Sister of Starryl (Norman) Durnell, Fay (Leonard) Reinig, Fair (Emil) Wieszala and the late Julie (Sam) Mattina and Margaret (the late Francis) Haywood. Sister-in-law of Joan Schaefer. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Friends received by the family on Sunday, June 17, 2018 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Brunner Funeral Home, 156 Robinson St., N. Tonawanda. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at Our Lady of Czestochowa Parish, Oliver and Center Sts., on Monday morning at 9:30AM. Interment, Acacia Park Cemetery. Mayvis worked in the medical field for many years. She joyfully worked as a floral designer with her sister-in-law, the late Patricia Erickson. She and her husband were passionate collectors of classic cars and antiques. Mayvis was a bright and shining light to everyone. www.brunnerfuneralhome.com