Police ask for help to ID woman whose body was found near train tracks

A body was found near train tracks in Niagara Falls at about 3 p.m. Saturday in a field north of the 2200 block of Buffalo Avenue, Niagara Falls Police reported.

They said the remains were of a white woman between the ages of 17 and 35, with reddish-brown hair. The woman has not been identified, and police said the death was suspicious and they are investigating.

Anyone who may know of a woman who matches this description and has not been seen or heard from in the past week is asked to contact Niagara Falls Police at 286-4711.