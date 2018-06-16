BASKEY, Alice T. (Szalecki)

Of Tonawanda Township and West Seneca, June 13, 2018. Wife of the late Gerald L. Baskey, Esq.; dear mother of Michael (Linda) Baskey and Patricia (Richard) Dowling; loving grandmother of Stephen (Dr. Katherine Luce) Dowling, Daniel Baskey, Jon (Kelly) Hedin, Nicole Hedin-Burke; great-grandmother of Jack and Connor Dowling, Oliver Hedin and Kyle Burke; sister of the late Alfreda (late Ted) Bruch and the late Chester (Veronica) Szalecki; also survive by nieces and nephews. Friend may call at D. Lawrence GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, Monday 3-7 PM. All are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Timothy's RC Church, 565 E. Park Dr. at Ensminger Rd., Tonawanda, Tuesday at 11 AM. Please meet at church. Memorial contributions to Hospice Foundation Buffalo, 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga 14227 or the Parkinson's Foundation , 200 SE First St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 are preferred. Condolences may be sent to www.ginnanefuneralhome.com