ANDREANA, Peter C.

ANDREANA - Peter C. June 15, 2018, of the City of Tonawanda, NY. Beloved husband of Mary (Svensson) and the late Alma (Farrell) Andreana; dear father of Nancy (Robert) Gallagher, Diane (Karl Reeves) Andreana, Colette (Lawrence) Nelson, Jeanine (Brian) Gallagher; stepfather of Peter (Tammy) Hipple; also survived by 10 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild; brother of the late Concetta (the late David) Battistella. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Buffalo Hospice Foundation. Friends may call Sunday, 2-4 and 7-9 PM and the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3290 Delaware Ave., where Funeral Services will be held Monday at 9:15, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Francis of Assisi Church at 10 AM. Online condolences can be made at: www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com