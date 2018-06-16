ALOISIO, Adolfo

ALOISIO - Adolfo June 14, 2018, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved husband of the late Rita (nee McKenna) Aloisio; loving father of Gino; dear brother of Giustina, Margherita and late Gino, Nino and Irma. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (two blocks south of William St.), Monday 4-8 PM (Prayer Service at 7 PM). Send condolences at SmolarekCares.com