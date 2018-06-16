26 apartment residents displaced by fire in Lockport complex

A fire at Creekview Estates in the Town of Lockport has put 26 people out of a home.

The fire at the three-story apartment complex, 6219 Tonawanda Creek Road, was reported at around 3 p.m. Saturday.

Crews from Rapids, South Lockport, Wendelville, Terrys Corners, Wolcottsville and Swormville responded, as well as the East Amherst ladder truck and the Clarence Center Firefighter Assist and Search Team.

Firefighters were still working Saturday night to extinguish the fire completely, and the Red Cross is assisting displaces residents. No injuries have been reported.

The 20-unit apartment complex was built in 1989.