19-year-old pleads guilty in 2016 rape case

A 19-year-old from Buffalo pleaded guilty last week in Erie County Court to third-degree rape for an assault that occurred two years ago.

Kalik Harris, who was 17 at the time of the assault, admitted that he forced sexual intercourse on a 17-year-old girl on July 10, 2016, according to prosecutors.

Harris faces up to four years in prison when he is sentenced Aug. 21.

Assistant District Attorney Katharine S. Lavin of the District Attorney's Special Victims Bureau prosecuted the case.