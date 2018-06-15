Deaths Death Notices
WEIKSNAR, T. Paul
WEIKSNAR - T. Paul June 13, 2018, age 96, of Williamsville, NY; beloved husband of Helen J.; dear father of Melissa M. Weiksnar (Jeffrey Caruso), Rev. William J. "Jud" Weiksnar OFM, Greta L. (Chris) Pinto and John P. Weiksnar; grandfather of Philip (Kaitlin), Evelyn, Kimberly, Elizabeth, Gregory and the late Amelia; brother of Esther (late John Q., MD) Curtin, Wanda (late Michael T.) Sullivan and the late John F. (late Otillia) Weiksnar, MD; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends may call Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd., Williamsville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Saturday at 9:30 at Ss. Columba-Brigid Church, 75 Hickory St., Buffalo. Please assemble at church. Entombment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Ss. Columba-Brigid Church. Mr. Weiksnar was a Veteran of WWII and a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Holy Name Society of St. Benedict's Church, where he was an usher for over 30 years. Condolences to www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
Guest BookPowered by Facebook