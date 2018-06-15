WEIKSNAR, T. Paul

WEIKSNAR - T. Paul June 13, 2018, age 96, of Williamsville, NY; beloved husband of Helen J.; dear father of Melissa M. Weiksnar (Jeffrey Caruso), Rev. William J. "Jud" Weiksnar OFM, Greta L. (Chris) Pinto and John P. Weiksnar; grandfather of Philip (Kaitlin), Evelyn, Kimberly, Elizabeth, Gregory and the late Amelia; brother of Esther (late John Q., MD) Curtin, Wanda (late Michael T.) Sullivan and the late John F. (late Otillia) Weiksnar, MD; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends may call Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd., Williamsville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Saturday at 9:30 at Ss. Columba-Brigid Church, 75 Hickory St., Buffalo. Please assemble at church. Entombment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Ss. Columba-Brigid Church. Mr. Weiksnar was a Veteran of WWII and a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Holy Name Society of St. Benedict's Church, where he was an usher for over 30 years. Condolences to www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com